Fire crews from Hornby and Carnforth were called to Kirkby Lonsdale Road in Arkholme just before 7.30pm on Tuesday after the alarm was raised.

They were told a driver was trapped inside their car after a tree fell onto the vehicle.

However, on arrival they found the driver had already managed to get out of the car, but was in need of medical attention.

Gauze and bandages were used along with oxygen before paramedics arrived to take over the casualty’s care.