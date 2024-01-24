News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lucky escape for driver after tree falls onto car near Lancaster

A motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on a car during high winds.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Hornby and Carnforth were called to Kirkby Lonsdale Road in Arkholme just before 7.30pm on Tuesday after the alarm was raised.

They were told a driver was trapped inside their car after a tree fell onto the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, on arrival they found the driver had already managed to get out of the car, but was in need of medical attention.

Gauze and bandages were used along with oxygen before paramedics arrived to take over the casualty’s care.

Kirkby Lonsdale Road was closed while police awaited a recovery vehicle for the car.

Related topics:LancasterCarnforth