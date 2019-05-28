Love Island 2019: here's a closer look at Tyson Fury's brother and all of this year's singles
The brother of Morecambe's Tyson Fury is headed to Love Island 2019, along with these young singles.
Take a closer look at Tommy "TNT" Fury, and all the contestants getting ready to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance.
1. Love Island 2019
The fan favourite returns to our screens on June 3.
ITV
other
2. Yewande Biala - 23, from Dublin (Scientist)
Worst and best traits? "I am easy to get along with, Im funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. Im a tad dramatic and I can be lazy."
ITV
other
3. Lucie Donlan - 21, from Newquay (surfer)
What song sums up your love life? "A song called Six Months or something. Ive never had a boyfriend longer than six months."
ITV
other
4. Amber Gill, 21, from Newcastle (beauty therapist)
Whats your claim to fame? "I know a few of the former Islanders from Newcastle, like Adam Collard and Ellie Brown. Everyone knows everyone in Newcastle!"
ITV
other
View more