Love Island 2019: here's a closer look at Tyson Fury's brother and all of this year's singles

The brother of Morecambe's Tyson Fury is headed to Love Island 2019, along with these young singles.

Take a closer look at Tommy "TNT" Fury, and all the contestants getting ready to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance.

The fan favourite returns to our screens on June 3.

Worst and best traits? "I am easy to get along with, Im funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. Im a tad dramatic and I can be lazy."

2. Yewande Biala - 23, from Dublin (Scientist)

What song sums up your love life? "A song called Six Months or something. Ive never had a boyfriend longer than six months."

3. Lucie Donlan - 21, from Newquay (surfer)

Whats your claim to fame? "I know a few of the former Islanders from Newcastle, like Adam Collard and Ellie Brown. Everyone knows everyone in Newcastle!"

4. Amber Gill, 21, from Newcastle (beauty therapist)

