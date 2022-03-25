Perfect weather for walking the dog at Williamson Park in Lancaster in 2019.

Looking back at sunny days in Lancaster & Morecambe over the years

As Lancaster and Morecambe basks in another nice weekend, we take a look back at how people in the area enjoyed getting out and about in the sunshine in days gone by.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:41 pm

Here’s a selection of pictures we found in our archives.

1. Smiles all round

Lifelong friends enjoying the sun in Williamson Park in 2018.

Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales

2. Outdoors study

Law student Natasha Williams enjoying the sun in Williamson Park in 2018.

Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales

3. It's a dog's life

Tozzy and his girl Lily enjoy the sun and sea at Hest Bank shore in this picture from 2014.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Take a note

A meeting in a sunny Williamson Park in 2018 for Alizon Morphet and Linda Barr.

Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambe
Next Page
Page 1 of 3