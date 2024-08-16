Looking back at sunny days in Lancaster and Morecambe over the years

By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Aug 2024, 14:54 BST
As Lancaster and Morecambe looks set to bask in another nice weekend, we take a look back at how people in the area enjoyed getting out and about in the sunshine in days gone by.

Here’s a selection of pictures we found in our archives.

Happy Mount Park visitors David and Jacob Lever, aged 11 and eight, and Joe Grayson, eight, have fun in the water at Happy Mount Park splash pool in 2006.

1. Jumping for joy

Happy Mount Park visitors David and Jacob Lever, aged 11 and eight, and Joe Grayson, eight, have fun in the water at Happy Mount Park splash pool in 2006. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
A meeting in a sunny Williamson Park in 2018 for Alizon Morphet and Linda Barr.

2. Take a note

A meeting in a sunny Williamson Park in 2018 for Alizon Morphet and Linda Barr. Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Lifelong friends enjoying the sun in Williamson Park in 2018.

3. Smiles all round

Lifelong friends enjoying the sun in Williamson Park in 2018. Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Law student Natasha Williams enjoying the sun in Williamson Park in 2018.

4. Outdoors study

Law student Natasha Williams enjoying the sun in Williamson Park in 2018. Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe