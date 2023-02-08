Dressed in his trademark Everton swimming trunks, scarf and hat, Mick - Michael Cullen - is walking from John O'Groats to Land's End.

This will be Mick's final 'stomp' after seven years of fundraising.

And this week he is passing through the district, with legs of the journey from Shap to Carnforth and Carnforth to Lancaster.

Speedo Mick duri9ng a previous walk from John O'Groats to Land's End, pictured near Preston.

Mick last visited the Lancaster and Morecambe area during a charity walk in 2021, as well as in 2020.

The walk is raising money to support mental health and suicide prevention work, with donations going to Speedomick Foundation projects.

The SpeedoMick Foundation aims to provide support for young people through education, relieving poverty, or the support of mental and physical health.

So far he has raised £100,000 to add to previous fundraising of £800,000.

This week's route takes in Carnforth and Lancaster.

"This is something I have dreamt of doing for a long time now and it will be a dream come true for me to be able to give back to my community and support people who are suffering from mental health," Mick said.

You can follow Mick's journey and donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-final-stomp