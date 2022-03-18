Back in 2009, acting headteacher at St Wilfrid's Primary School, Halton, Mark Grayson, had his hair shaved and dyed red in aid of Comic Relief by barber Chris Wells from Blow Your Own Top.

Look back at how the Lancaster district marked Red Nose Day over the years

With Red Nose Day back today, Friday, in support of Comic Relief, we thought it would be the perfect time to take a look back at how people in the Lancaster and Morecambe area celebrated the event in the past.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Here’s a selection of pictures taken by our photographers over the years.

1. On yer bikes!

10 year old Charlie Pilling who organised a sponsored bike ride in 2009 for himself and his friends in aid of Comic Relief.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Bad hair day

Pupils at Great Wood School, Morecambe, raised money for Comic Relief and the Blue Peter Appeal in 1997 by having their 'bad hair day'.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Custard capers

John Murray of All Ways Chem-Dry Cleaners experienced what it was like to sit in a bath of custard at Morrison's supermarket in Morecambe in 1997.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Let them eat cake

The Deputy Mayor of Lancaster in 2009, June Ashworth, visited The Foyer in Morecambe to check out their efforts for Comic Relief.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
LancasterMorecambe
Next Page
Page 1 of 4