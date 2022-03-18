Here’s a selection of pictures taken by our photographers over the years.
1. On yer bikes!
10 year old Charlie Pilling who organised a sponsored bike ride in 2009 for himself and his friends in aid of Comic Relief.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Bad hair day
Pupils at Great Wood School, Morecambe, raised money for Comic Relief and the Blue Peter Appeal in 1997 by having their 'bad hair day'.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Custard capers
John Murray of All Ways Chem-Dry Cleaners experienced what it was like to sit in a bath of custard at Morrison's supermarket in Morecambe in 1997.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Let them eat cake
The Deputy Mayor of Lancaster in 2009, June Ashworth, visited The Foyer in Morecambe to check out their efforts for Comic Relief.
Photo: JPIMedia