Look at Lancaster City Council map to find warm hubs in the Lancaster district.

Look at Lancaster City Council map to find warm hubs
Don’t suffer the cold this winter, find a warm hub in the Lancaster District on a new map.
The warm hubs vary from churches to supermarkets, libraries to creative spaces, where you can get stuck into a book, enjoy a hot drink, meet new people but mainly keep snug!
For cost of living guidance from Lancaster City Council including advice on support with your energy bills and top tips on energy saving in the Lancaster District visit here
The City Council also maintain a list of warm places and their opening hours.
There are 27 listed and many more welcoming warm spaces in the district. Find your nearest on their map here
These are:
Skerton Community Centre
EMUES at The Ridge Community Centre
The Centre at Halton
Bolton le Sands Community Centre
Stanleys Community Centre Morecambe
Barton Road Community Centre
Marsh Community Centre
Lancaster Public Library
Morecambe Library
Heysham Library
Carnforth Library
Hope Church Lancaster
Torrisholme Methodist Church
Asda
Bolton le Sands Library
St Johns Evangelists Church Yealand
Yealand Village Hall
Stanley Road Baptist Church
Grace Baptist Church
Trinity United Reformed Church
Caton Baptist Church
Halton Mill: co-working, studios, & event space
LGB&T Out in the Bay
The Cornerstone Cafe
Lancaster Methodist Church LMC
Silverdale Library
Halton Library