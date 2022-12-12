Look at Lancaster City Council map to find warm hubs in the Lancaster district.

News you can trust since 1837
Look at Lancaster City Council map to find warm hubs

Don’t suffer the cold this winter, find a warm hub in the Lancaster District on a new map.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 2:22pm

The warm hubs vary from churches to supermarkets, libraries to creative spaces, where you can get stuck into a book, enjoy a hot drink, meet new people but mainly keep snug!

For cost of living guidance from Lancaster City Council including advice on support with your energy bills and top tips on energy saving in the Lancaster District visit here

The City Council also maintain a list of warm places and their opening hours.

There are 27 listed and many more welcoming warm spaces in the district. Find your nearest on their map here

These are:

Skerton Community Centre

EMUES at The Ridge Community Centre

The Centre at Halton

Bolton le Sands Community Centre

Stanleys Community Centre Morecambe

Barton Road Community Centre

Marsh Community Centre

Lancaster Public Library

Morecambe Library

Heysham Library

Carnforth Library

Hope Church Lancaster

Torrisholme Methodist Church

Asda

Bolton le Sands Library

St Johns Evangelists Church Yealand

Yealand Village Hall

Stanley Road Baptist Church

Grace Baptist Church

Trinity United Reformed Church

Caton Baptist Church

Halton Mill: co-working, studios, & event space

LGB&T Out in the Bay

The Cornerstone Cafe

Lancaster Methodist Church LMC

Silverdale Library

Halton Library

Lancaster City Council