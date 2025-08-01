Longstanding former Morecambe MP dies at age of 82
The Hon. Sir Mark Lennox-Boyd was described as “an outstanding Parliamentarian” in a tribute paid by former Visitor editor Mike Whalley.
Sir Mark, who was a Conservative MP from 1979 to 1997 for the Morecambe & Lonsdale and Morecambe & Lunesdale constituencies – when he was defeated by Labour’s Geraldine Smith – died at his home at Gresgarth Hall in Caton on Thursday July 24, surrounded by his family.
He served as a junior minister in the Foreign Office and as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher when she was Prime Minister.
In June, his wife Arabella, a landscape designer, was awarded a CBE for services to horticulture and charity.
He also leaves a daughter Patricia, stepdaughter Dominique and grandson Sebastian.
A private funeral is to be held at St Paul’s Church, Brookhouse, on Saturday August 9 at 2.30pm.
A service of thanksgiving will be announced later.