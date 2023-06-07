Longstanding career with Morecambe holiday parks firm leads to new general manager role

Janette’s hard work and commitment have seen her rise through the ranks with the UK’s leading holiday park operator, and she has a wealth of knowledge to bring to her new role with over 20 years of experience in the sector.

Joining Parkdean Resorts in 2014, she started her journey with the company as a senior holiday sales manager at Regent Bay before moving to nearby Ocean Edge Holiday Park, where she was the senior guest experience manager for just over six years. Janette honed her skills after being promoted to assistant general manager at the Heysham park, a position she held for almost a year and a half before being promoted to her new role.

Janette’s new role will see her manage all operations at Regent Bay, overseeing all elements of the business; leading and encouraging all teams onsite to provide first class customer service and to drive excellent customer experience consistently.

Toby Durston, regional pperations manager at Parkdean Resorts, and Janette Vaughan, new general manager at Regent Bay Holiday Park. Photo by Paul Currie

Toby Durston, regional director, Parkdean Resorts, said: “Janette is hugely deserving of this promotion; her work ethic, loyalty and commitment to her role and to Parkdean Resorts have never been anything less than impeccable in her time with us.

"The whole team is absolutely thrilled for Janette to embark on this new opportunity, and we’d like to wish her all the best in her new role.”

Janette added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Ocean Edge Holiday Park, and I’m excited to get started in my new role and to return to Regent Bay.

"I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge and helping our guests create lasting memories, and I’m extremely thankful to the team at Parkdean Resorts for giving me this opportunity.”

One of Parkdean Resorts’ 25 ESG commitments for 2025 is to “Recognise and Reward Performance Development,” and Janette’s promotion is a prime example of how the company wants to nurture talent within the business.

Regent Bay employs 85 people in peak season, and earlier this year, Parkdean Resorts announced a recruitment drive to hire 11,000 people, including cleaners, bar staff, chefs, kitchen team members, waiting staff, receptionists, lifeguards, and security officers.

250 different job roles are available in its business across the country.

The company is an Ofsted-accredited employer, providing qualifications ranging from Level 2 to Level 5, the equivalent of a foundation degree, to hundreds of employees every year.

Additionally, through a partnership with Cranfield University, the company has created a first-of-its-kind Mastering Business Leadership programme, providing elite leadership and management training for future leaders within the business.

The business is also one of more than 300 companies throughout the UK who have signed up to support Hospitality Rising, a new campaign aimed at tackling the industry’s staffing crisis.

Parkdean Resorts recently announced a partnership with the Prince’s Trust, as part of its commitment to embrace younger generations.

