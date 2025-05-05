Long tailbacks on M6 north of Lancaster as roadworks add to Bank Holiday delays

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 13:11 BST
CCTV of the M6 southbound at Kirkby Lonsdale shows traffic queuing.CCTV of the M6 southbound at Kirkby Lonsdale shows traffic queuing.
CCTV of the M6 southbound at Kirkby Lonsdale shows traffic queuing.
There are currently long queues forming on the M6 southbound.

Drivers are facing delays on the M6 north of Lancaster this afternoon.

Queues began forming in the last hour on the southbound carriageway between Burton-in-Kendal and Halton, near Lancaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorists have reported 'gridlock' with traffic backed up between Lancaster and Burton-in-Kendal.

AA Traffic News is reporting 'severe delays of 32 minutes' in the area between junction 36 and junction 34 with an average speed of 10mph.

Roadworks just north of Lancaster on the southbound side have added to the problem, with the road reduced to two lanes.

Related topics:LancasterDriversMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice