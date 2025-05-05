Long tailbacks on M6 north of Lancaster as roadworks add to Bank Holiday delays
There are currently long queues forming on the M6 southbound.
Queues began forming in the last hour on the southbound carriageway between Burton-in-Kendal and Halton, near Lancaster.
Motorists have reported 'gridlock' with traffic backed up between Lancaster and Burton-in-Kendal.
AA Traffic News is reporting 'severe delays of 32 minutes' in the area between junction 36 and junction 34 with an average speed of 10mph.
Roadworks just north of Lancaster on the southbound side have added to the problem, with the road reduced to two lanes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.