Long-standing servant of Morecambe Brass Band recognised in King's New Year Honours List

A Morecambe Brass Band stalwart of almost half a century has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours List.

Bernard Vause.

Bernard Vause, president of the Morecambe Brass Band Association, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to music and to the community in Morecambe.

Bernard, 83, will celebrate 50 years with the band in 2024, having joined in 1974.

During that time, he helped set up its youth band, and has also been the band librarian, chairman, secretary and fundraiser, as well as playing euphonium.

He was also instrumental in the band being the first arts group to be awarded a National Lottery grant in 1995.

Bernard, who lives in Morecambe, continues to take part in the band's Christmas performances. He is also organist at Torrisholme Methodist Church.

Also recognised in King Charles' honours list is Lancaster University graduate Travis Frain.

Travis, who survived a terrorist attack at Westminster Bridge in London in 2017, was honoured with an OBE for services to counter extremism and to victims of terrorism.

Travis was injured on March 22 2017 during a trip to the Houses Of Parliament as a politics student at Edge Hill University.

He was struck by a vehicle driven at speed along the pavement by a terrorist during an attack in which five people died.

He went on to complete a Master's degree in International and Military History at Lancaster University, become national chair of the UK Counter Terrorism Youth Advisory Group, and now teaches police recruits at Salford University, specialising in counter terrorism.

The 25-year-old, from Darwen, said: "I think in many ways this honour is a recognition of the countless late nights chipping away behind the scenes to try and lobby the government for change.

"My only hope is that with this honour I am able to continue to drive home that message to get changes that are needed."