Logistics firm celebrates 20 years in Heysham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

International energy logistics and supply chain solutions company Peterson is celebrating 20 years operating from the Port of Heysham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterson, which employees more than 20 people at the site, provides quayside, transport, and warehousing solutions to clients across the energy spectrum.

The general manager for Heysham, Elaine Dawson, was presented with a plaque by Peterson Energy Logistics’ chief executive Sarah Moore during a visit by the company’s international leadership team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine’s career with Peterson began when the site opened in 2005 as a materials controller.

Peterson is celebrating 20 years operating from the Port of Heysham. Photo: Scopic Productions

She said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here at Heysham in the past 20 years. The team here is dedicated to providing a great service to our customers. I’m proud of our team and safety culture. It’s nice to reflect at this milestone and also look forward.”

Four members of Peterson’s Heysham team - Graham Flynn, Marc Overett, Steve Davis and Mike Reilly – have all been with the company for 20 years.

The site lifts more than 30,000 tonnes each year for clients working in the East Irish Sea. It recently achieved a milestone of 12 years without a significant safety incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Moore, chief executive at Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “Congratulations to the Heysham base on this anniversary. We were delighted to join the local team to mark the occasion.

“Heysham is a site which embodies the potential of the energy transition, and we are incredibly ambitious about what can be achieved here in the decades to come.”

Peterson has been providing market-leading logistics services from bases in the UK, Netherlands, and internationally to the energy industry for more than 50 years.

It is a trusted partner in unburdening clients through operational, technology, and consultancy supply chain solutions, employing more than 800 people.