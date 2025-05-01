Logistics firm celebrates 20 years in Heysham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peterson, which employees more than 20 people at the site, provides quayside, transport, and warehousing solutions to clients across the energy spectrum.
The general manager for Heysham, Elaine Dawson, was presented with a plaque by Peterson Energy Logistics’ chief executive Sarah Moore during a visit by the company’s international leadership team.
Elaine’s career with Peterson began when the site opened in 2005 as a materials controller.
She said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here at Heysham in the past 20 years. The team here is dedicated to providing a great service to our customers. I’m proud of our team and safety culture. It’s nice to reflect at this milestone and also look forward.”
Four members of Peterson’s Heysham team - Graham Flynn, Marc Overett, Steve Davis and Mike Reilly – have all been with the company for 20 years.
The site lifts more than 30,000 tonnes each year for clients working in the East Irish Sea. It recently achieved a milestone of 12 years without a significant safety incident.
Sarah Moore, chief executive at Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “Congratulations to the Heysham base on this anniversary. We were delighted to join the local team to mark the occasion.
“Heysham is a site which embodies the potential of the energy transition, and we are incredibly ambitious about what can be achieved here in the decades to come.”
Peterson has been providing market-leading logistics services from bases in the UK, Netherlands, and internationally to the energy industry for more than 50 years.