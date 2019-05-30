Local businesses take on Born Survivor for charity's 10th birthday

Forty nine people from local businesses in the Lancaster and Morecambe area completed Born Survivor for Unique Kidz and Co’s tenth birthday.

Teams completed 5km and 10km military style obstacle courses at Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire.

The group included teams from LARS Communications Ltd, Pink Link Ladies, Waters and Atkinson Accountants and Like Technologies.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee at Unique Kidz and Co said: “As a small charity, we really appreciate any support we receive from local businesses and we were thrilled to have so many enter teams and raise money for us. Over £2,500 has been raised by the businesses and the total is still rising which is fantastic!”

Samantha Hodgson, whose son Jared attends Unique Kidz and Co, also took part and was joined by Jared’s older brother Jordan as they both chose to support the charity that provides Jared with a place to have fun with his friends.

Steven Hunt and Leonie Hodgson also took on the 10km challenge, along with the Great Manchester 10km the following weekend. The pair have also signed up to complete Born

Survivor Lake District and the Great North Run in September, all to celebrate Unique Kidz and Co’s 10 th birthday.

Over £4,500 has been raised in total at the Born Survivor event for Unique Kidz and Co, and the charity anticipate this to rise further.

If you would like to sign up to Born Survivor Lake District and support Unique Kidz and Co please email fundraising@uniquekidzandco.org.uk.