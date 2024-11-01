Lancaster Bus Users’ Group marked its 10th anniversary in Lancaster Town Hall with an event to celebrate its successes over the years.

The event was hosted by its key founder, Coun Abi Mills, currently Lancaster mayor, and she welcomed more than 30 people to celebrate the successes of the group in the 10 years since she, together with County Coun Gina Dowding, organised an initial meeting in response to residents’ concerns about bus provision in the district.

Coun Mills said: “Over the last decade the Bus Users’ Group has grown as a recognised strong voice in lobbying for new, better and more joined up services in our district.

"It has also provided informed and comprehensive feedback to a range of public transport planning bodes about how bus services could be better provided.”

Mayor Coun Abi Mills with Jim Davies chair of the LBUG, assistant deputy mayor Coun Sam Riches and County Coun Gina Dowding

Coun Mills publicly recognised the work of all members of the group but gave specific thanks to Jim Davies, a former bus services manager for Herefordshire County Council who had recently retired to Lancaster when the Bus Users’ Group was formed.

Abi added: “We are so lucky to have Jim’s expertise, and grateful to him for taking on the role of chair.”

Jim gave a presentation of more than a dozen significant achievements of the group, including:

*Developing a website that contains maps and timetables for every bus route in the Lancaster district as well as advance information of forthcoming changes

Jim Davies, Stephen Clarke (long-standing member and treasurer of the Bus Users’ Group) and Abi Mills.

*Publishing two maps of bus services showing all operators' buses in a single document

*Securing the future of the number of bus services: the number 18 bus to Williamson Park/Moorlands/Standen Gate areas; the number 33 bus (now the 6B/6C) linking Morecambe, Branksome and Bare following a proposal to withdraw it in 2016; and the reinstatement and improvement of bus services in the Lune Valley to Kirkby Lonsdale.

Jim said: “In addition to the impact we have had, the Bus Users’ group has grown its membership year on year, and we have developed good working relationships with Stagecoach and the county council.”

Known as LBUG, the group produced a Bus Service Improvement Plan for Lancaster in 2021, elements of which were adopted by Lancashire County Council in its own plan later the same year.

Deputy Mayor Hamish Mills with Margaret Colling, a Bus Users’ Group committee member, and member of the People’s Jury on Climate Change.

LBUG has since been accepted as a member of the Stakeholder Forum overseeing the implementation of the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Margaret Colling, a Heysham-based committee member who is also a lifelong bus user and member of the People’s Jury on Climate Change, said: “Good bus services are essential for so many people to get to work, college, and shop.

"But I know from experience that for more elderly people the buses are quite simply a lifeline – vital for social contact and staying healthy.”

The Bus User Group has a number of priorities over the next year including working with the city council to make improvements to Lancaster Bus Station, and working with local councillors to secure a bus service for New Quay Road residents.

Jim Davies presenting a summary of the impact of the Bus Users’ Group since it was founded a decade ago at the 10th anniversary event in Lancaster Town Hall.

Coun Dowding said: “I want to express my thanks to all the Bus Users’ Group members past and present. Not only has the group been successful in practical ways – like getting improvements made to various bus stops and shelters throughout the district and getting additional bus stops on the number 11 Marsh service, it is now well-respected by bus operators and the county council for its collaborative approach to strategic planning of bus services.”

“I am disappointed that the Chancellor in her budget has decided to keep the discount on the cost of driving while giving everyone that relies on buses an increase by raising the £2 bus fare cap to £3.“