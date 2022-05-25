Liverpool v Real Madrid: Watch the UEFA Champions League final on the big screen at Lancaster Vue

Two European football heavyweights play to be crowned Kings of Europe once again, as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final – and it’s screening live at Vue.

Showing at select venues on Saturday May 28, in partnership with BT Sport, fans can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of one of club football’s biggest competitions, in the best seat, screen and sound experience.

The Spanish giants – who completed an astonishing late comeback against Premier League champions Manchester City in the semi-final – are looking to add a 14th European Cup to their already record-breaking haul.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 1 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Reds will be determined to finish on a high and add a seventh UEFA Champions League trophy to their own impressive collection, after the end of their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple on the final day of the Premier League season, and with this season’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup already in the trophy cabinet.

The UEFA Champions League Final will be screening live at select Vue venues, including Lancaster, from the Stade de France in Paris. Screens will open from 7.30pm.

Rachel Bland, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “The magic of the Champions League continues to deliver this year. Two giants of the competition are facing off and we have another English team represented at the pinnacle of world club football. We’re delighted to bring the coverage to fans in England, where they can see the spectacle from the best seat in the house.’