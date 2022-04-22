Litter-picking hero Morecambe schoolboy wins council prize

Jack Woodhouse was spurred on to start litter picking after he realised how much rubbish was strewn along the paths on his daily walk to and from Grosvenor Park school, where he is a pupil.

He has been armed with a bag and a litter grabber on his daily walk since September last year and after reaching his goal of collecting 100 bags of rubbish, he is now at 176 - and is now aiming for 300.

Jack was presented with a voucher to X-Height and Williamson Park’s Butterfly House from Lancaster City Council to say thank you for his efforts.

Jack receives his vouchers from Helen Brister.

“I walk to school up the cycle track and there is always lots of rubbish and it is nicer to walk down when it doesn’t have lots of litter,” said Jack.

“I enjoy picking the litter and making it clean. But, it is frustrating when I have cleared litter away and not long after people have thrown rubbish there again.

“I had a goal of 100 bags, but I am going to keep doing it to collect 300.”

Jack’s brothers and sisters sometimes join in with him and he’s been a positive influence on his friends too.

Super litter collector, Jack Woodhouse.

Mum Emma, said: “I am very proud of him and his determination to do it, especially for his age. He had the idea to do a litter pick challenge and I thought he would just do it for a few months, but he reached his target and has just kept going.

“His friends have taken an interest in it and also want to join in.”

Through his 200-bin bag litter picking challenge, Jack has also raised £1,500 for Unique Kids, a local charity which helps his family.

He is now hoping to fill another 100 to raise money for another local charity, Matilda’s Mission.Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: "Jack's clean-up effort is truly heroic, and to stick at it for more than six months shows real staying power, although I share his frustration that there seems to be a never-ending supply of litter to fill the bags.”