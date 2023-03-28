Line-up announced for Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival’s Big Family Day Out

The all-inclusive day out (apart from food and drink) gives you a chance to attend the Highest Point Festival site in Williamson Park and enjoy a whole host of activities for one low ticket price.

In a fusion of King’s Coronation and Eurovision, the theme this year is the kings and queens of pop, so make sure you go along dressed up as your favourite pop icon from years gone by and who knows, your outfit might be a prize winning favourite!

Headliners Black Lace will end the day after tribute acts belting out all your favourites from Queen, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles.

The Highest Point Festival is once again holding a family fun day as part of its weekend festivities in Williamson Park. Picture by Paul Heyes

Elsewhere around the site will be Transformers, Wizards, Paw Patrol and the festival’s very own Jurassic Park – or why not check out SK Shlomo, Mark Grist, Off Beat or Honk & The Bay Street Band as well as loads of opportunities to get your face painted.

There’s also Crafty Vintage and The Butterfly House & Mini Zoo, or check out the birds, bees and creepy crawlies alongside open fire cooking and story telling with The Wilderness Tribe.

Paint a bathbomb, print a bag, dance with Hartbeeps, laugh with The Fun Gang, make a story or join in with costume making and Mad Junk Mini Golf – there really is something for everyone this year.