Line-up announced for Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival’s Big Family Day Out
Highest Point has announced the line-up for the return of The Big Family Day Out at the Lancaster festival this May.
The all-inclusive day out (apart from food and drink) gives you a chance to attend the Highest Point Festival site in Williamson Park and enjoy a whole host of activities for one low ticket price.
In a fusion of King’s Coronation and Eurovision, the theme this year is the kings and queens of pop, so make sure you go along dressed up as your favourite pop icon from years gone by and who knows, your outfit might be a prize winning favourite!
Headliners Black Lace will end the day after tribute acts belting out all your favourites from Queen, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles.
Elsewhere around the site will be Transformers, Wizards, Paw Patrol and the festival’s very own Jurassic Park – or why not check out SK Shlomo, Mark Grist, Off Beat or Honk & The Bay Street Band as well as loads of opportunities to get your face painted.
There’s also Crafty Vintage and The Butterfly House & Mini Zoo, or check out the birds, bees and creepy crawlies alongside open fire cooking and story telling with The Wilderness Tribe.
Paint a bathbomb, print a bag, dance with Hartbeeps, laugh with The Fun Gang, make a story or join in with costume making and Mad Junk Mini Golf – there really is something for everyone this year.
Tickets for The Big Family Day Out, on Sunday May 14, are available online from Skiddle and cost £12 for adults, £6 for kids aged six to 17, and five and unders go free.