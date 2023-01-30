Lights on the Lawn remembrance event will set Lancaster cancer centre gardens aglow

On Saturday April 1, CancerCare will hold a special Lights on the Lawn event from 6.30-8.30pm which will see the gardens at its Slynedales Centre adorned with hundreds of candles dedicated to lost family and friends.

The charity is illuminating the grounds, trees and flowerbeds with fairy lights and lanterns and inviting people to dedicate a candle, in return for a donation, with a personal message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the sun sets, the candles will then be added to the lawn at the historic building to create a glittering display of commemoration.

A Lights on the Lawn candle.

The evening will also feature special areas of reflection and contemplative live music throughout, and in addition ﻿there will be a team of CancerCare therapists in attendance on the night, should attendees feel the need to talk to someone.

Lights on the Lawn follows on from last year’s Lights on the Lake which saw more than 100 people set candles afloat on the water at Carpernwray Diving Centre near Carnforth raising more than £6,600 for the charity.

This year’s event aims to provide a more accessible way for people to attend and pay tribute to their loved ones.

Director of fundraising and marketing Emma Athersmith said: “The gardens at Slynedales have long been a source of tranquillity and comfort to the people who come to us for support. Many of them say being surrounded by nature is an important part of their therapy.

Marketing officer Holly Salisbury at the Slynedales Centre.

“By bringing the event back to Slynedales we hope that many more people will be inspired to visit us and remember their loved ones in our much-loved centre which has provided comfort, support and strength to so many over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People wishing to dedicate a candle but are unable to attend can ask the charity to do so on their behalf and they will receive a special keepsake postcard from the event.

The charity, which provides professional counselling and complementary therapy to people affected by cancer and bereavement across north Lancashire and south Cumbria has seen demand for its bereavement services increase in since the covid pandemic and it hopes the event will raise valuable funds to help pay for its services.

“The last three years have been difficult for everyone, but especially for people who may have lost loved ones during that time and, due to the restrictions, haven’t been able to say ‘goodbye’ in the way they would have liked,” Emma added.

Lights on the Lawn takes place on April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an independent charity, we rely on donations to help provide the £1.9m we need each year to keep going. Dedicating a candle will help us to provide vital support for local people struggling to cope with a bereavement or cancer diagnosis.”

For more information visit cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/lights-on-the-lawn