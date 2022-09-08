Light Up Lancaster: More attractions revealed for popular November festival

In 2012, Light Up Lancaster began life as an after-dark light art trail to build up excitement the night before the firework display near Lancaster Castle but since then it has developed into a two-day festival of art and light.

What is the theme of this year’s event?The theme of this year’s event, which takes place from November 4-5, is Turning Points which gives artists, audiences and participants opportunities to reflect on times in life when things could go one way or another, when changes happen.

Lancaster’s own digital daredevils, imitating the dog, will once again take over the Castle courtyard to present striking projections combining film, animation and original music to explore the turning points in all our lives.

Light Up Lancaster always provides light art to amaze and delight. Photo by Robin Zahler.

And for the first time in Light Up Lancaster’s history, it will host a Light Art Jam at Kanteena. Eclectika will incorporate projection, virtual reality, digital wizardry and electronica.

A new venue for the festival this year is St John’s Church which will host Butterflies, consisting of hundreds of handmade butterflies which appear glass-like by day and by night transform under ultra violet light.

These are just a few of the many Light Up Lancaster attractions which take place this year at various city centre locations. All events are within walking distance and are completely free.

Light Up Lancaster this November offers fun for all the family. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Weather permitting, the spectacular fireworks finale, which happens to land on Bonfire Night this year, will be launched near Lancaster Castle on the Saturday.

Wristbands required for the fireworks official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow will be released in mid-September but the display can be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city. For updates, sign up for the e-newsletter at https://www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/ and keep in touch via social media.

Light Up Lancaster is organised by Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and The Dukes. It is funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID.

Coun Sandra Thornberry, cabinet member for arts and culture said: “The event promises two days of amazing light art and plenty of opportunities for people to get involved.”