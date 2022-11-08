Light Up Lancaster hailed huge success as tens of thousands of people pay visit

Light Up Lancaster recorded tens of thousands of visits to the city centre on the Friday and Saturday evenings of the festival and fantastic visitor numbers to the fireworks viewing areas on the Saturday evening.

Ten years since the festival first lit up Lancaster, there have been many advances in light art so visitors were once again wowed by a visual extravaganza courtesy of nationally and internationally acclaimed artists.

A dinosaur roared out of the window of a building in Dalton Square, the Ship of the Gods dropped anchor in the Priory Church and transformed into a cathedral, while the Castle provided the perfect backdrop for a moving musical installation about memory and time – 100 Stories High by Lancaster’s award winning imitating the dog digital theatre company.

For the first time in three years, a fireworks spectacular lit up Lancaster's skyline as a finale to the festival. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Hundreds of beautiful butterflies fluttered en masse in St John’s Church, one of the festival’s newest venues, while bees could be heard buzzing around The Nectary’s massive glowing flowers in Storey Gardens.

Lancaster’s very own Ludus Dance Company and guests Night People brought the rave scene to Sun Square while the festival’s first ever Light Art Jam was hosted by Kanteena, another new venue.

Light Up Lancaster always provides moving moments reflected this year in its theme – Turning Points – and none more so than Waiting For A Message From Home, a giant lantern in the form of a soldier encircled by illuminated doves at the front of the City Museum, currently hosting a wartime exhibition.

There were plenty of opportunities for interaction and experimenting too, courtesy of The Storey, the Judges Lodgings, and new venues, The Cornerstone and Herbarium, and during Saturday, an art fair in St Nicholas Arcades offered arts activities for all.

Visitors to Light Up Lancaster enjoyed Once We Were Water which flowed along Upper Church Street during the festival. Photo by Robin Zahler.

The festival ended with a more traditional way of lighting up the skies, a spectacular firework display fired from near Lancaster Castle – the first since 2019 – and this year on November 5 itself.

"We were delighted to welcome so many people to Lancaster city centre, to enjoy the artworks and installations and to view the firework display,” said Coun Sandra Thornberry, Lancaster City Council cabinet member for arts, culture and wellbeing.

"Light Up Lancaster is instrumental in bringing visitors to the city to enjoy not only the event but the shops, restaurants and attractions which are open during the weekend of the festival. Just as importantly, Light Up offers two days of fun and entertainment that communities can come together to enjoy for free and something which is very much welcomed by many, particularly during these difficult times."

Local people formed a choir which performed during 100 Stories High at Lancaster Castle as part of Light Up Lancaster. Photo by Robin Zahler

Light Up Lancaster was organised by Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and The Dukes. It was funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID and supported by Lancashire County Council, the Granada Foundation, The Borough and Simply French.

The Lancaster event is part of the Light Up The North network and Light Up The North partnership, a network of light festivals taking place in cities across the North of England.

Ship of the Gods at Lancaster Priory was one of the main attractions at Light Up Lancaster. Photo by Robin Zahler.

A digital mapping performance entitled 100 Stories High attracted the crowds at Lancaster Castle. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Kanteena was a new venue for Light Up Lancaster and hosted the festival's first Light Jam. Photo by Robin Zahler.

Waiting For A Message From Home was a moving lantern display in front of Lancaster City Museum during Light Up Lancaster. Photo by Robin Zahler.

A projection highlighting renowned people from the Lancaster area was a popular attraction in Dalton Square during Light Up Lancaster. Photo by Robin Zahler.