The Friends of Bentham Station (FOBS) recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of their foundation and the sixth anniversary of their twinning with Mytholmroyd Station Partnership (MSP), with a special lunch at the station.

Two further significant events were commemorated on the day.

Through their activities in the community, including a coffee morning and supper quiz, FOBS raised over £1,000 towards the cost of a defibrillator at the station.

Commissioning of the defibrillator at Bentham railway station platform.

The Leeds-Morecambe Community Rail Partnership (CRP) and Northern Trains supported FOBS with the installation of the defibrillator’s safe.

The unit was commissioned on the day.

Gerald Townson, CRP and FOBS Chairman said: ‘It is great to see so many defibrillators along the Bentham Line, from Heysham Port to Leeds, at many of the stations or nearby in the villages, but there are still a few stations which lack one of these life-saving devices.

"It would be great to have a ‘full set’, providing extra care for each of the communities we serve and the 1.5 million passengers using our line. It is good that both Northern and the local communities have come together on this initiative.”

The unveiling of the memorial bench for David Alder at Bentham railway station.

A new commemorative bench, for David Alder, has been installed on the platform at Bentham and was unveiled by his partner, Doris Rohr, and Pete Myers of Northern Trains. David who sadly died in April of this year had been a long-serving postmaster in Bentham and a life-time supporter and advocate of the Railway, especially the Bentham Line.

He was extremely knowledgeable about railways and through his involvement with the CRP, FOBS and the local Lancaster and Skipton Rail User Group, he quietly and effectively worked hard on many of the projects that have made the Bentham Line successful today.

Gifts to mark this first ‘in-person’ event since the pandemic were presented by Sue Mitchell of MSP and the Mayor of Hebden Royd, Councillor Jane Hoyle.

