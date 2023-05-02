The RNLI team was tasked to reports of a vessel in difficulty near The Battery car park just before 4.30pm on Friday April 28.

The crew launched the inshore rescue lifeboat to assist the boat, and, arriving at the scene, discovered it was having engine problems.

The crew members helped the casualty by towing the boat to the safety of the slipway.

The lifeboat crew was called out on Friday to help a boat in difficulty.

The incident was the first call-out for RNLI volunteer crew member Mick Drury, who successfully passed all his afloat assignments.

For boating safety advice, go online at https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/yacht-sailing-and-motorboating

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone that could be in danger.