Lib Dem councillor named as next Lancaster mayor

Joyce Pritchard.

She was selected mayor-elect by the council on Wednesday and is due to take over as mayor from Coun Mike Greenall in May.

Coun Pritchard, who lives in Brookhouse, became a Liberal Democrat councillor in 1999 and was deputy mayor when Coun Janie Kirkman was mayor in 2006-07.

She had a break from the council from 2011 to 2019.

Coun Pritchard, chairman of the council business committee, is a trustee of Lancaster Almshouses.

She also represents the council on the Crook of Lune and Forest of Bowland advisory committees.