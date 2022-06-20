'Lenox for Lancaster' campaign launched to elect Jack Lenox as Green MP

Jack, 34, is a city councillor in Bulk Ward, and the Green Party's national spokesperson for culture, sport and digital inclusion.Outside of politics, Jack is a practitioner of sustainable software engineering. He also set up and runs the city’s first electric cargo-bike delivery service. Last autumn he cycled from Lancaster to COP26 in Glasgow, to carry messages about climate change from local schoolchildren to Boris Johnson.Jack volunteered as a vaccinator with St John Ambulance and helped deliver the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in Lancashire during the pandemic.

He is a board member of the Gregson Community Association, and is on the Preston and Western Lancashire Racial Equality and Diversity Council.The Green Party has had a strong presence in Lancaster for more than two decades, and currently runs the city council in a shared administration with four other political groups, led by Green councillor Caroline Jackson.Jack said: “Thousands of people in Lancaster already vote Green in local elections, and the time has come to make a stronger case for voting Green in general elections too. The unfair first-past-the-post voting system makes it hard – but not impossible – for Greens to win.

"For example, Green MP Caroline Lucas represents Brighton, which also has a Green-led city council. In Brighton the Greens keep winning a bigger proportion of the votes at every general election because local residents can see the positive changes that elected Greens make.”The next General Election is expected to take place in 2023 or 2024 with new constituency boundaries. The new Lancaster constituency will include parts of Wyre, Skerton and the Lune Valley, and will no longer include Fleetwood.Jack said: “If we can reproduce the support we receive in local elections in a national election, the Green Party can gain its first northern MP in Lancaster. People are telling me they have had enough of the two parties that dominate national politics, and it’s time for change.

Jack Lenox.