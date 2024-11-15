Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A legendary radio presenter has launched a multi-million pound house draw just outside of Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Bruce MBE, who was a presenter on Radio 2 for nearly forty years before his move to Greatest Hits Radio, has this week launched an Omaze Million Pound House Draw in the Lake District which is raising money for Age UK.

What do you win in the draw?

Someone is guaranteed to win a waterside winter wonderland in the Lake District worth £4 million - along with £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lucky winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the Lake District, will get the keys to a magnificent property that's been redeveloped and redesigned by Omaze to create a secluded sanctuary surrounded by nature, offering spectacular views of Coniston Water and Grizedale Forest.

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered and the winner can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multimillionaire.

Omaze estimates that if the winner decides to keep the luxurious property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for over six years but if they decide to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of £4,000 per month.

Main image: the £4 million house. Inset image: Ken Bruce MBE. Credit: Omaze | Omaze

What are the details of the house?

Although an exact address is not shared, the winner will find the third largest lake in the Lake District, Coniston Water, right on the doorstep of their stunning 4-bedroom house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property offers reverse level living, with bedrooms and bathrooms on the ground floor, and the first floor featuring the spacious open plan living spaces, with bespoke kitchen, dining room and spacious lounge area.

There is plenty of glazing incorporated into the design to offer breathtaking views of the lake and the surrounding mountains from almost every room, whilst also allowing natural light to fill the entire home.

Sitting in complete harmony with its surroundings, the plot provides 200 metres of lake frontage, a private wood-panelled jetty and six-acres of natural woodland interspersed with free flowing streams - providing a haven for lovers of the outdoors.

The elevated property also has a spa house featuring a rainfall shower, Himalayan salt wall, therapy table, gym and wooden in-ground hot tub on the terrace. There is also a standalone summerhouse for the winner to enjoy with friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is located just a short drive from the charming village of Coniston, nestled between Coniston Water and popular mountain, the Old Man of Coniston.

Omaze + Age UK Lake District House - the Lounge | Omaze

How are Age UK involved?

As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the Lake District, will raise money for Age UK.

The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will support Age UK to provide vital friendship, social activities and practical support to older people who are in desperate need of human contact.

Omaze has guaranteed Age UK a minimum donation of £1 million from the partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Ken said about the draw?

Ken, an Age UK Ambassador said: “I’m thrilled to be supporting this incredible partnership between Omaze and Age UK. It’s not every day you get to be a part of something that has the power to change lives, both for the lucky winner of this stunning home and for the older people Age UK supports every day.“

Age UK has been close to my heart for years. I’ve seen first-hand how they bring vital friendship and support to older people who feel alone and forgotten. To be part of this campaign, especially at a time when isolation is so widespread, is a privilege.

“With Christmas around the corner, it’s heartbreaking to think of the 1.4 million older people who last year said it was the hardest time of year.

“Age UK offers a lifeline of friendship and community all year round, and I’m honoured to help raise awareness for their mission through this Omaze partnership. The funds raised will ensure that more older people get the support and connection they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omaze + Age UK Lake District House - the Hot Tub | Omaze

What has Omaze said?

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is honoured to be partnering with Age UK for our latest house draw.

“By offering this stunning house in the Lake District, along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze gives people the chance to win a life-changing prize, whilst also raising money for charities.

“The eventual winner is free to decide what they want to do with the house, they can move in and not have to worry about any costs, thanks to the £250,000 settling in money, or they can rent it out as an additional income or sell up and cash in to become a multimillionaire – the choice is entirely theirs!”

“Our charity partners get introduced to vast new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach. We’re extremely proud that the Omaze Community has raised over £63 million for good causes across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I enter the draw?

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the Lake District, are available now at omaze.co.uk.

The Draw closes on Boxing Day Thursday 26th December 2024 for online entries and Wednesday 1st January 2025 for postal entries

Are there any more prize draw opportunities?.

In addition to winning the Grand Prize, people who enter online by midnight on Sunday 8th December online and (Tuesday 10th December for postal) are also in with the chance of winning their share of £1,000,000 in the Omaze Christmas Special Early Bird Prize Draw.

The top prize is a huge £500,000, with the four remaining prize amounts of £250,000, £100,000, another £100,000 and £50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the Wirral, are also available now at omaze.co.uk.

The Wirral Draw closes on Sunday 24th November for online entries and Tuesday 26th November 2024 for postal entries.

Entrants can also choose to subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every new Grand Prize Draw when their subscription renews on the first of each month.

Omaze subscribers receive four times the number of entries compared to non-subscribers and can cancel their subscription at any time.

For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only. £1,000,000 would enable Age UK to fund 2 million minutes of vital friendship, social activities and practical support for older people who are struggling in silence.