Learn all about science - from Morecambe's Popworld

Coming to Morecambe and Lancaster for the first time, Pint of Science is an international festival that brings scientific research to the general public.

The festival provides an informal setting for researchers and members of the public to come together for open conversations about scientific knowledge and understanding in a relaxed environment.

Morecambe and Lancaster’s three-day Pint of Science programme will involve fascinating talks from a range of researchers at Lancaster University’s Faculty of Science and Technology.

Popworld will host the first Pint Of Science festival event.

Audiences will be able to engage in interactive activities designed to provoke thought, and immerse themselves in the latest local scientific discoveries.

Miranda Burke, lead co-ordinator of Pint of Science Morecambe and Lancaster 2022 and LEC postgraduate researcher, said: “We want to show that science isn’t all about data, graphs and long words. It is about fun, fascination and leaves you desperate to know more.”

Pint of Science starts on Monday May 9 at Popworld, at the Kings Arms in Morecambe, for a programme of talks with the theme ‘Discover Earth’ by scientists from Lancaster Environment Centre.

The Crafty Scholar in Lancaster will host a night of matter, particles and the universe – ‘Particles, Polymers and Periodicity’ – on Tuesday May 10, and the finale on Wednesday May 11 will take you on a journey to the human mind from gestation to adulthood in ‘Becoming Human’ at the Storey in Lancaster.

All events take place between 7pm and 9.30pm across the three evenings.