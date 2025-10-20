Leading the way: Progression Solicitors marks a year of employee ownership in Lancaster

This month marks one year since Progression Solicitors proudly became an employee-owned law firm – one of only around 30 in the UK, and the first in south Cumbria.

The firm’s transformation represents a bold step forward, reinforcing its commitment to people, community, and client service.

Employee ownership means that every member of the Progression team now shares in the firm’s success. It fosters a culture of collaboration, accountability, and shared purpose.

By aligning ownership with everyday effort, Progression continues to attract top legal talent and strengthen its “people first” ethos.

Progression's Lancaster offices.

Director Lisa Bell explains: “A year ago, our founders Anthony Smith and Pamela Horobin sold their shares to an Employee Ownership Trust. For us, it felt like the natural next step in the firm’s journey – a decision that perfectly aligns with our core values and long-term vision.

"As owners, we’re reminded that this model deepens our commitment to delivering a level of service to our clients that we’d expect to receive ourselves if we were in our client’s position.”

She adds: “Employee ownership inspires us to think like business owners, act as trusted advisers, and advocate for our clients as if our future depends on it – because it does.”

The impact of this shift has been evident across the firm. Employees understand that their individual contributions directly influence Progression’s collective success.

Research consistently shows that employee-owned companies perform better, driven by higher engagement and commitment.

Agnas Galas, from the commercial team, reflects: “Since my arrival in 2017, Progression’s management has always encouraged teamwork and open communication. Becoming employee-owned has only strengthened that culture. Morale is high, and we all feel more responsible for the firm’s success.”

With its legacy now secure, Progression Solicitors looks to the future with renewed energy – continuing to provide practical, client-focused legal solutions rooted in collaboration, innovation, and local expertise.

For more information about what employee ownership means for clients and the community, visit www.progressionsolicitors.com

With both regional and national acclaim, Progression Solicitors offers specialist services for a wide range of business and personal legal issues.

Established in Ulverston in 2005, they have since expanded operations to include a broad range of legal services for individuals and businesses alike, whilst opening four new offices to extend services across the region – in Windermere, Grange-over-Sands, Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster.