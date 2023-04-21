News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
6 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Leading north west writers and thinkers to gather in Lancaster for climate discussion

How can the arts help to widen understanding of climate and biodiversity issues in a way that science cannot?

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

That is the question that some of the north west’s leading writers and thinkers will be answering when they join forces for a panel discussion on Thursday May 4 at The Storey in Lancaster.

The panel will include author, animal rights activist and councillor Jane Smith, Lakeland Arts Trust curator Helen Stalker, visual artist, food activist and co-founder of Barrow’s ArtGene Maddi Nicholson and young activist and author Matt Sowerby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From northern Greece, Wainwright prize shortlisted author and naturalist Julian Hoffman also joins the panel.

The event will be at The Storey Gallery.The event will be at The Storey Gallery.
The event will be at The Storey Gallery.
Most Popular

The event, which will run from 7pm until 8.30pm, will be chaired by Charlie Gere, Professor of Media Theory at Lancaster University. The discussion will be followed by a Q and A.

To book tickets, go online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/literature-and-art-panel-event-with-julian-hoffman-and-others-tickets-580174626927

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £7, or free to the unwaged and students.

Related topics:LancasterTickets