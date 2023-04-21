Leading north west writers and thinkers to gather in Lancaster for climate discussion

That is the question that some of the north west’s leading writers and thinkers will be answering when they join forces for a panel discussion on Thursday May 4 at The Storey in Lancaster.

The panel will include author, animal rights activist and councillor Jane Smith, Lakeland Arts Trust curator Helen Stalker, visual artist, food activist and co-founder of Barrow’s ArtGene Maddi Nicholson and young activist and author Matt Sowerby.

From northern Greece, Wainwright prize shortlisted author and naturalist Julian Hoffman also joins the panel.

The event will be at The Storey Gallery.

The event, which will run from 7pm until 8.30pm, will be chaired by Charlie Gere, Professor of Media Theory at Lancaster University. The discussion will be followed by a Q and A.

To book tickets, go online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/literature-and-art-panel-event-with-julian-hoffman-and-others-tickets-580174626927

