Latest food hygiene ratings include 1 out of 5 score for Lancaster takeaway

Lancaster Food Court, at North Road, was given the score after assessment on September 30.

A rating of one means major improvement is necessary.

Another takeaway in the city, Happy Dragon, of Langdale Place, scored a four out of five rating after its assessment on September 27.

A one star rating means that 'major improvement in necessary'.

The latest scores from the Food Standard Agency also include a four out of five rating for The New Inn on Yealand Road, Carnforth.