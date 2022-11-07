Latest food hygiene ratings include 1 out of 5 score for Lancaster takeaway
A Lancaster takeaway has been handed a new one out of five food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
By Debbie Butler
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Lancaster Food Court, at North Road, was given the score after assessment on September 30.
A rating of one means major improvement is necessary.
Another takeaway in the city, Happy Dragon, of Langdale Place, scored a four out of five rating after its assessment on September 27.
The latest scores from the Food Standard Agency also include a four out of five rating for The New Inn on Yealand Road, Carnforth.
The pub was given the score after assessment on September 29.