Late night collision closes part of Bay Gateway in Morecambe
A collision at the junction of the Bay Gateway and Morecambe Road led to a road closure on Monday evening.
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police closed the road where the A683 Bay Gateway in Morecambe leads towards Heysham for several hours after the accident at around 11pm.
They asked motorists to avoid the area where possible while they dealt with the incident.
The road was reopened by around 12.30am today, Tuesday, and police thanked the public for their patience while the roads were cleared.