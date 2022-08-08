Last Night Of The Proms At Lancaster Castle

The open air concert, on Saturday September 3, will take place in the Castle’s Lower Courtyard and entry will be by ticket only.

The programme will start at 7.30pm prompt, although doors will open from 6.30pm.

Debbie Garritty, Duchy Head of Communications, said: “This is the first time we have invited an orchestra to play at Lancaster Castle...

"The Orchestra is celebrating its own centenary this year, so this is a unique occasion marking both the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen as Duke of Lancaster and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the BSO.”

Tickets are priced at £10 per person and are available to buy from Lancaster and Morecambe’s Visitor Information Centre. They can be purchased in person, over the telephone or online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/VICTicketbox.