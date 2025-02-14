Last motorbike ridden by Lancashire Hairy Biker Dave Myers to go up for auction

The last motorcycle ridden by the late Lancastrian chef Dave Myers, one half of TV duo The Hairy Bikers, is being auctioned for charity.

Dave, who was born in Barrow when it was still part of Lancashire and referred to the county as his home turf in their last show ‘the Hairy Bikers Go West’, sadly died last February aged 66 after a battle with cancer.

The BSA Goldstar motorcycle Dave was riding during that BBC series is now set to go up for aucition next month.

Auctioneers H&H Classics said: "Dave fought a long battle against cancer but sadly died in February last year. The auction of his beloved BSA Goldstar will be a fitting tribute to his effervescent personality, together with his immense influence and passion for motorcycling."

Ahead of the auction, the bike is in a special static display at the National Motorcycle Museum and features life-size cut-outs of both Dave and show partner Si King.

Speaking of her wish to support charitable causes through Dave's legacy, his widow, Liliana Myers, said: "The auction of Dave's BSA Goldstar is a fantastic way to support two charities who do incredible work.

"We hope to raise as much as possible, so would encourage interested bidders to dig deep into their pockets for the chance to own a truly special motorbike."

National Motorcycle Museum director, James Hewing, said: "The auction of his bike represents a unique opportunity for someone to own a piece of motorcycling history while celebrating Dave's enduring legacy.

"We hope this display will resonate with fans and visitors, reminding them of the joy and inspiration Dave brought to so many."

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, which is conducting the auction, said: "H&H Classic is honoured to be auctioning such a significant motorcycle. Dave's immense popularity and passion for motorbikes and cooking is legendary, so we're confident we'll raise as much as possible for two very worthy causes."

The auction will benefit two worthy causes, CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria and the NPSCC Childline.

The H&H Classics sale will take place at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on March 26.