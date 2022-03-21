Last chance to nominate your Lancaster & Morecambe Sunshine Awards heroes

Once again The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian would like you to help us honour the people of Morecambe, who have brought sunshine into the lives of those living in the bay area.

We are delighted to announce special guests attending this year’s Sunshine Awards, Daragh Carville and Catherine Oldfield, the writer and the producer of ITV crime drama series, The Bay.

There are a number of categories to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the backThe categories are:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can nominate now for our Sunshine Awards.

Ambassador Award – Sponsored by Wright & Lord Solicitors.

Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Community Champion Award – Sponsored by Community Connectors, Lancaster City Council.

Unsung Hero Award – Sponsored by Specsavers, Morecambe.

Reece Holt won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunshine Awards in 2019, awarded posthumously.

Green Champion Award – Sponsored by EDF Energy.

Community Sport Initiative – Sponsored by 3-1-5 X-Force.

Inspirational Person of the Year Award – Sponsored by Porsche Centre, South Lakes.

Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Volunteer of the Year Award.

Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Good Neighbour of the Year Award.

Carer of the Year Award.

Health Hero Award.

You can make your nomination on our Sunshine Awards website at www.sunshineawards.co.uk

The closing date for nominations is Friday April 8 and winners will be decided by a judging panel, with finalists to be invited to the glittering awards evening.

The Sunshine Awards will be presented at a black tie glittering gala night at the Midland Hotel on Friday May 6, which will include a VIP drinks reception, four course gala dinner, followed by the awards ceremony, a charity raffle for St John’s Hospice plus dancing the night away until midnight.

Tickets are now on sale priced £55 plus booking fee.

If you are interested in sponsoring an award please contact The Events Team on 0797 6360310.

A word from our sponsor Wright & Lord Solicitors: “We are exceedingly proud to sponsor the Ambassador Award at this year’s Sunshine Awards.

"Morecambe Bay is a proud, thriving community and has shown true resilience over the last couple years. We understand how important it is to acknowledge those, who through their extraordinary actions in supporting this community, have shown the true spirit, strength and character of its people.