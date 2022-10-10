The Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor awards have been created to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate all the businesses, and the people who work within them, across Lancaster and the Morecambe Bay area.

Do you have a manager that you aspire to? Or do you know a young person who is an inspiration to others?

Why not tell us about your great eating out experience at your favourite restaurant?

The winners at last year's Bay Business Excellence Awards .

Entries can be accepted from owners of businesses, managers, employees and customers. To nominate, complete the online entry form.

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering gala presentation evening at The Mazuma Stadium on Friday November 18 when the winners will be announced.

The awards are sponsored by Lancaster City Council and Lancaster & Morecambe College.