The Morecambe Offshore Wind Farm, proposed by developers Flotation Energy Ltd and Cobra, could have 40 wind turbines.

A report for Lancaster councillors this week looks at the benefits of wind energy along with possible disturbance to the natural sea bed and the potential impact on fish, shellfish, shrimps, crabs and birds.

The exact layout of the Morecambe project is still being developed, and will not be finalised until the project has completed various stages of the national infrastructure planning process, a Lancaster City Council report states.

How the wind farm might look from Heysham Head.

When fully operational, it is expected to generate renewable power for more than 500,000 homes.

Under the UK planning system, the Morecambe Offshore Wind Farm project is classed as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, and a decisiion will be made by the government and national planning inspectors, with Lancaster City Council as a consultee.

The proposed wind farm would be located around 30km from the Lancashire coastline at its nearest point, with the turbines visible when looking south west from the coast.

The nearest turbines would be located just over 46km away from Heysham Head and council officers believe the development would have minimal visual impact.

The council report states: “The viewpoint from Heysham Head is a sensitive one, due to the vast expanse of Morecambe Bay and the location of informal paths at Heysham Barrows which allows people to enjoy the view.”

The proposed wind farm falls within special conservation and marine zones including Morecambe Bay.

During construction there is the potential for small scale temporary effects on this, as well as potential effects on harbour porpoise and harbour seal.

The report says bird life should not suffer any significant effects from the project, but there is the potential for cumulative effects with other schemes for displacement and collision risk during the operational stages.

The assessment also considers the impacts upon commercial fisheries, but says ferry routes from Heysham would not be affected by the scheme.

Council officers recommend councillors to send a letter supporting the plan, but asking that they are consulted again if the proposals change.