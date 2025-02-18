Last bike ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers to be auctioned for Lancaster charity

The last motorcycle ridden by much-loved Dave Myers, one half of the popular TV chef duo The Hairy Bikers, is being auctioned for two worthy causes – CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria and the NSPCC Childline.

The BSA Goldstar motorcycle, which featured in the BBC’s The Hairy Bikers Go West, the last ever series of The Hairy Bikers, will go under the hammer with H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on March 26.

Dave fought a long battle against cancer but sadly died in February last year.

Ahead of the auction, the bike is in a special static display at the National Motorcycle Museum and features life-size cut-outs of both Dave and Si King, plus Dave’s leathers, helmet and boots.

The bike on display in Solihull ahead of the auction on March 26.

Dave’s widow Liliana Myers said: “The auction of Dave’s BSA Goldstar is a fantastic way to support two charities who do incredible work.

“We hope to raise as much as possible, so would encourage interested bidders to dig deep into their pockets for the chance to own a truly special motorbike.”

National Motorcycle Museum director James Hewing said: “The auction of his bike represents a unique opportunity for someone to own a piece of motorcycling history while celebrating Dave’s enduring legacy.

“We hope this display will resonate with fans and visitors, reminding them of the joy and inspiration Dave brought to so many.”

Dave Myers' BSA Goldstar.

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, which is conducting the auction, said: “H&H Classic is honoured to be auctioning such a significant motorcycle. Dave’s immense popularity and passion for motorbikes and cooking is legendary, so we’re confident we’ll raise as much as possible for two very worthy causes.”

Enthusiasts, fans or collectors wishing to view the motorcycle can do so by visiting the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

Those wishing to bid on Dave Myers’ cherished BSA Goldstar can do so in person, via telephone or by bidding online at the sale on Wednesday March 26, or by leaving a commission bid with the auctioneers ahead of the sale.

All of the classic motorcycles and vintage scooters appearing in the sale can be viewed at the museum from 1pm on Tuesday March 25 or on the sale day itself. For more information on any of the lots, visit www.handh.co.uk