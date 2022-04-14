Lane closures on M6 northbound between Preston and Lancaster due to roadworks
Lane closures will be affecting the M6 northbound between Preston and Lancaster over the next three weeks.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:03 am
Between April 21 and 22, Lane 1 will be closed between J32 and J33 for planned roadside drains works.
Expect disruption on both days between 7.30am and 5pm.
And Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed between J31A and J32 for planned roadworks every day between 8pm and 6am from April 19 to 23, April 25 to 30 and May 2 to 6.