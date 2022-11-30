Lane closed on main route between Lancaster and Morecambe for drainage investigation

The traffic lane has been closed on Morecambe Road heading into Lancaster while a drainage team and County Highways staff were on site today, Wednesday.

A short section of the main traffic lane was closed between Summersgill Road and Carlisle Bridge for the work to be carried out.

Traffic was instead diverted into the bus lane.

Drivers are being asked to use the bus lane for a short stretch. Photo: Google Street View

Lancashire County Council said the temporary closure is expected to last until Thursday,

A spokesman said a problem with a culvert has been identified, which means future repairs will be needed.

