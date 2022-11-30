Lane closed on main route between Lancaster and Morecambe for drainage investigation
Motorists are being diverted along the bus lane in Morecambe Road while an investigation is carried out into a drainage issue.
The traffic lane has been closed on Morecambe Road heading into Lancaster while a drainage team and County Highways staff were on site today, Wednesday.
A short section of the main traffic lane was closed between Summersgill Road and Carlisle Bridge for the work to be carried out.
Traffic was instead diverted into the bus lane.
Most Popular
Lancashire County Council said the temporary closure is expected to last until Thursday,
A spokesman said a problem with a culvert has been identified, which means future repairs will be needed.
"The bus lane enforcement has been suspended while we do this work so nobody should be fined for entering the bus lane," the spokesman confirmed.