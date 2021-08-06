Landmark Preston church stages organ recital to boost urgent fund-raising campaign

St Walburge's Church

St Walburge’s is one of the most important Catholic churches in the country and is famous for having the tallest spire of any parish church in Britain.

But its roof is leaking and in need of urgent repairs, say church leaders.

Now an organ recital has been arranged at the church –and leaders have called for the public to support their campaign by buying tickets and contributing to the appeal.

Sean Maxwell will be playing on August 21 at St. Walburge’s Shrine Church.

The programme will be a colourful collection of baroque and early classical works from Germany and Austria, featuring legendary composers, Johann Sebastian Bach and Joseph Haydn as well as traditional Gregorian chants from the Graduale Romanum.

The total cost of the church’s “Phase 1” urgent roof repair is £400.000. Whilst Historic England’s repair grant will cover most of this cost, the church still needs to find another £70,000 towards the project.

So far it has raised around £5,000 via individual sponsor events, a Friends scheme, donations and a recent summer fair.

The organ recital is a major event to boost the fund.

A church spokesperson said: “We need local communities and authorities to come forward and support us.

“We need the people of Preston and beyond to support our events and contribute towards the urgent repair of this Grade I listed Historic and Heritage building of Preston.”