Lancaster City Council granted planning permission for homes to be built on the site last December, despite some objections being lodged with the council by nearby residents.

The development, designed by JMP Architects, will feature eight one-bed apartments, as well as four two-bed, 24 three-bed, 19 four-bed, and four five-bed houses.

Concert Homes expect to start work on site later this year, with construction set to begin in the autumn.

An aerial view of the site. Photo: Google

John Beardsell, head of land at Concert Homes, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Concert Homes to expand our brand across the northern region of our operational area.