News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
29 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
59 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

Land deal paves way for 59 new Lancaster homes

Housebuilders Concert Homes have bought 6.5 acres of agricultural land off Ashton Road from Wrenman Homes, with a view to building 59 homes.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

Lancaster City Council granted planning permission for homes to be built on the site last December, despite some objections being lodged with the council by nearby residents.

The development, designed by JMP Architects, will feature eight one-bed apartments, as well as four two-bed, 24 three-bed, 19 four-bed, and four five-bed houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concert Homes expect to start work on site later this year, with construction set to begin in the autumn.

An aerial view of the site. Photo: GoogleAn aerial view of the site. Photo: Google
An aerial view of the site. Photo: Google
Most Popular

John Beardsell, head of land at Concert Homes, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Concert Homes to expand our brand across the northern region of our operational area.

Managing director, Laurie Lane, added: “The new site at Lancaster will now give us the opportunity to establish our homes and brand in a key market area of the county.”

LancasterLancaster City Council