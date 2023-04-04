Land deal paves way for 59 new Lancaster homes
Housebuilders Concert Homes have bought 6.5 acres of agricultural land off Ashton Road from Wrenman Homes, with a view to building 59 homes.
Lancaster City Council granted planning permission for homes to be built on the site last December, despite some objections being lodged with the council by nearby residents.
The development, designed by JMP Architects, will feature eight one-bed apartments, as well as four two-bed, 24 three-bed, 19 four-bed, and four five-bed houses.
Concert Homes expect to start work on site later this year, with construction set to begin in the autumn.
John Beardsell, head of land at Concert Homes, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Concert Homes to expand our brand across the northern region of our operational area.
Managing director, Laurie Lane, added: “The new site at Lancaster will now give us the opportunity to establish our homes and brand in a key market area of the county.”