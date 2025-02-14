Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancastrians call for a fair plan for refugees as Parliament debates Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill

Lancastrians gathered on the steps of the iconic Ashton Memorial to support the national Together with Refugees campaign Fair Begins Here, which calls for an approach to the asylum system that is well managed, fair and compassionate, and that works for refugees, local communities and the taxpayer.

The second reading of the Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration bill took place this week, and Gisela Renolds, director of Global Link, a Lancaster education charity that supports refugees, said: “Unfortunately, this Bill focusses on border security and ‘smashing the gangs.’

"Our first hand experience of working with hundreds of asylum seekers tells us this won’t work. We need safe and legal routes such as humanitarian visas and a processing centre in Calais to stop these dangerous Channel crossings.”

Lancastrians gather on the steps of the iconic Ashton Memorial to support the national Together with Refugees campaign Fair Begins Here.

Global Link and RAIL (Refugees, Asylum Seekers In Lancaster) have met with MPs Cat Smith and Lizzi Collinge to discuss ways to overhaul the asylum system to make it work better for local communities, the UK taxpayer as well as asylum seekers.

Research shows that lifting the ban on asylum seekers working would boost the economy by £333m a year, helping people thrive in their communities and reducing the cost to the taxpayer.

Gisela said: “The Government calls this an asylum bill but it is devoid of policies that would actually improve the asylum system for local communities as well as asylum seekers.

"There is a wealth of research, evidence and recommendations on improving the system, from English lessons on arrival, to the right to work, to local authorities managing housing, not private contractors, to safe and legal routes for refugees. And yet this Bill just doubles down on the failed policies of the previous Government, by fixating on border securitisation and criminalisation of people seeking sanctuary.”

The Fair Begins Here Campaign calls for the Government to build a system that’s faster, fairer and better for everyone.

Jean O’Neill, a local Quaker and chair of Lancaster and Morecambe City of Sanctuary, which represents many local organisations and hundreds of people, said: “There is a lot of support in the Lancaster district for refugees and we hope our MPs reflect this in calling on the Government to make changes to the asylum system that will actually improve it for everyone.”