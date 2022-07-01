Lancaster's Williamson Park goes nuts over new attraction

The squirrel named Nacho has a brand new enclosure especially designed for him and is currently making himself at home in his new surroundings.

Milo Mulholland, keeper at the zoo for three and a half years, said: “Milo has a heated nest box in part of the branch of a tree. We are hoping to get a female in a few months and plan to have tunnels between the two sides of the enclosure.

"Prevost squirrels are native to south east Asia, Sumatra and the islands. Nacho came from Northumberland college and we knew we were getting him at the beginning of the first covid lockdown.

Williamson Park mini zoo has a new resident - a prevost squirrel named Nacho who is three-years-old.

“Nacho eats fruit, nuts, some insects, carrots, tropical fruits and he also likes an egg, which is more of a treat for him.

"We have a large ball made out of rope type material which we hide his food in and he stripped some of the material off the ball to make his nest.

"He has destroyed the bamboo in his enclosure to take to his nest.

"He is three-years-old at the moment, and the life expectancy of prevost squirrels is 15 years.

"When it was Highest Point he was out in his enclosure most of the day. He doesn’t like wind though, so today he is staying in his nest!”

Visitors to the park can visit Nacho in his new home with tickets to the Butterfly House and Mini Zoo.