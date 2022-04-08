Lancaster's very own Downton & Corrie actress brings new play to city theatre

The actress who’s played Coronation Street’s Dr Gaddas for eight years and portrayed Daphne Bryant in the second and third series of Downton, has written KIN which is full of shocking surprises and dark family secrets.

Opening at The Dukes this May, KIN features another Lancaster actress, Roberta Kerr and is directed by Sue Jenkins. All three are aged over 60 and have Coronation Street connections.

Roberta seduced Ken Barlow as Wendy Crozier in 1989 and Sue appeared as barmaid Gloria Todd.

Christine Mackie. Photo by Colin Boulter.

Joining Roberta on stage in KIN is Ulverston’s Kerry Willison-Parry who’s in her 50s.

“I wanted to create women characters in their 50s and 60s who bucked the trend of what you might expect to see on stage and screen,” said Christine whose acting career began at The Dukes in 1979.

In KIN, Roberta plays newly-widowed Kay opposite Kerry, making her Dukes debut as Steph.

The sisters-in-law meet for the first time in years at a family funeral but nothing could prepare them for the revelations that lie ahead.

Christine Mackie as Dr Gaddas in Coronation Street. Picture from ITV.

“It’s a beautifully written play with superbly drawn characters, brilliant witty dialogue and great depth,” said Sue.

“ It’s full of shocking surprises and dark family secrets, which will wrong foot the audience at every turn, making them laugh and cry in equal measure.”

KIN is Christine’s second play following the success of Best Girl, a semi-autobiographical work based on her experience as the daughter of a World War Two veteran who took his own life.

Roberta Kerr.Photo by Jennie Scott.

As well as writing KIN, Christine has produced podcasts featuring interviews with five women, including herself, who’ve made significant changes to their lives in their 60s.

They include acclaimed playwright, April De Angelis who joined Extinction Rebellion; former theatre maker Karen Draisey who decided in her 60s to revisit a formative time in her 20s when she worked for East German television; and Janie Ash who started a meditation centre after a long career in advertising and radio. All will be available soon on christinemackie.com

KIN runs from May 25-28. To book tickets priced £8-£15, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500, email [email protected] or visit dukeslancaster.org

Kerry Willison-Parry. Photo by David John.