Lancaster's Olympic hero Polly Swann drops in to visit family and give thumbs up to Morecambe artwork after flying back from Tokyo
Olympic rower Polly Swann stopped off in Morecambe today to see the new promenade artwork - part of which was painted by her grandmother.
Polly was born in Lancaster, as was her mum Sally, while her grandmother Barbara McInnis lives in Torrisholme.
Still recovering from jetlag, Polly arrived home on Wednesday night en route to Scotland, where she is due to start a new job as a trainee anaesthetist at a hospital in Montrose on Monday.
And she has returned home after a fourth-place finish for Great Britain with her partner Helen Glover in the women's pair final.
This followed a silver medal for the 33-year-old at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
While in Morecambe today, Thursday, Polly helped to unveil Barbara's octopus painting, which was new to the promenade display.
She also took time out to chat to locals.
The unveiling was carried out in conjunction with Bob Pickersgill, who started the project. Some of the artwork was unveiled in April.Beki Melrose, from Morecambe’s Good Things Collective – formerly The Exchange Creative Community CIC – also helped facilitate and coordinate the new artwork, rallying local artists to create the new pieces of art for the former Frontierland site.
It was announced earlier this week that the site had been bought by Lancaster City Council.