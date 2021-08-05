Lancaster's Olympic hero Polly Swann drops in to visit family and give thumbs up to Morecambe artwork after flying back from Tokyo

Polly Swann with her grandmother Barbara McInnes and organiser Bob Pickersgill at the unveiling of Barbara's octopus artowrk on Morecambe prom. Photo by Mike Jackson

Polly was born in Lancaster, as was her mum Sally, while her grandmother Barbara McInnis lives in Torrisholme.

Still recovering from jetlag, Polly arrived home on Wednesday night en route to Scotland, where she is due to start a new job as a trainee anaesthetist at a hospital in Montrose on Monday.

And she has returned home after a fourth-place finish for Great Britain with her partner Helen Glover in the women's pair final.

Polly Swann with her grandmother Barbara McInnes at the unveiling on Morecambe prom. Photo by Mike Jackson

This followed a silver medal for the 33-year-old at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

While in Morecambe today, Thursday, Polly helped to unveil Barbara's octopus painting, which was new to the promenade display.

She also took time out to chat to locals.

The unveiling was carried out in conjunction with Bob Pickersgill, who started the project. Some of the artwork was unveiled in April.Beki Melrose, from Morecambe’s Good Things Collective – formerly The Exchange Creative Community CIC – also helped facilitate and coordinate the new artwork, rallying local artists to create the new pieces of art for the former Frontierland site.

Polly chats to locals at the unveiling. Photo by Mike Jackson

It was announced earlier this week that the site had been bought by Lancaster City Council.

Polly Swann with her grandmother Barbara McInnes, Bob Pickersgill and others involved with the artwork display at the unveiling on Morecambe prom. Photo by Mike Jackson

Polly Swann at the unveiling on Morecambe prom. Photo by Mike Jackson