The former Glow Rooms nightclub in Dalton Square will be opening its doors as Vibe on Monday, October 17 from 10pm-2.30am and the grand opening night is Saturday, October 22, from 10pm-4am.

The nightclub took to Instagram to announce the date of its opening and let followers know that tickets and booths could be booked online.

Vibe has prioritised reopening as a secure club that visitors can feel safe in.

The announcement on the front of the former Glow nightclub for Vibe nightclub. Photo by Joshua Brandwood.

One of the three owners of the club Tim Barbary said on his Facebook page: "Our aim as local businessmen is to provide a fun, secure and safe environment for students and young people alike.

"We will be making changes to how the club was run previously and we will do our upmost to make it a safe venue."

Vibe has asked its followers on Instagram what genres of music they would like to hear in Vibe and have advertised themselves in their Instagram bio as the “brand new ultimate night out experience coming soon to Lancaster”.

Glow Rooms closed in June after 22-year-old Joshua Hughes died following an incident outside the premises.

Mr Hughes died in hospital four days later.

The club was targeted the day after his death with its entrance on Mary Street splattered with blue paint, as well as abusive phrases daubed on both the front and rear doors.

The windows on the back entrance doors were also smashed and boarded up.