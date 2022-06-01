Lancaster's new rooftop hideaway is great place to relax

Customers at Sydney’s in Market Street are enjoying soaking up the unique outdoor, private space at one of the city centre’s newest eateries.

And with summer just around the corner, the rooftop terrace is set to prove even more popular.

You can soak up the sights and a cool drink right at the heart of everything Lancaster has to offer.

Sydney's of Lancaster.

Enjoy lunch, coffee and relax as the world goes by.

“Sydney’s truly is a unique venue with a special vibe,” says owner Kay Backhouse.

The restaurant and bar also have an incredibly touching backstory celebrating the memory of Kay’s little brother Syd.

Kay and Syd grew up together in the Yorkshire Dales and dreamed of creating a quality venue with fabulous fresh food and a great, relaxed atmosphere.

Then Syd was diagnosed with a rare cancer and it seemed their dream had gone.

But Kay’s husband Rick stepped in and helped to transform an old electrical shop into Sydney’s of Settle, at the heart of the bustling market town.

Sadly, before the venue opened, Syd died aged just 35 in 2019. Covid then struck, bringing fresh challenges.

Yet Kay and Rick were determined to push on in Syd’s memory.

The Settle venue took off and they decided to “just go for it” when Rick found a rundown pub in Market Street.

It turned out that the venue was a place Kay and Syd had once enjoyed lunch together, chatting of their dreams for the future.

“Now those dreams are coming true for the city with the buzz of live music and a great menu incorporating freshly made artisan pizzas, vegan platters and the popular Sydney’s Grazer sharing board,” said Kay.

Kay is proud of what she and Rick have achieved – against all odds.

“I look around and the style, design, fittings and colour scheme are all choices Syd and I made together,” she said.

"Our first place was for him, but this is its ‘big sister’.