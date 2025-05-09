Lancaster's new mayor takes the oath of office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster’s new mayor has been officially sworn in.

Coun Margaret Pattison has taken on the role for the next year, proudly donning the mayoral robes in a centuries-old civic tradition.

Born in Morecambe, Coun Pattison was raised in Overton before settling in Morecambe, where she raised her three children, Ian, Charlotte and Lucy.

Her journey into public service began during her early career as a hairdressing apprentice where she found inspiration from her employer, who was a local councillor and school governor.

New mayor Coun Margaret Pattison with her deputy Coun John Hanson.

This sparked an interest in community involvement that would later define her career.

Her first direct step into politics came when her son Ian volunteered in the office of former Labour MP Geraldine Smith.

After he left for university, Margaret was invited to take over the role – an experience that cemented her commitment to public service.

She soon stood for election driven by a strong desire to support local residents with casework and community issues.

Over the years, she has served as a “triple hat” councillor on Morecambe Town Council, Lancaster City Council, and Lancashire County Council. She has championed grassroots initiatives including the local Alley Champions group, and continued to support local education as a school governor.

Now, as she takes up the ceremonial role of Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Pattison is keen to continue her hands-on approach to community leadership.

As her mayoral charities she has chosen St John’s Hospice in memory of her twin sister’s partner, Paul Bolton, who sadly passed away from cancer last November, and ‘Making Space’, which supports those with mental health conditions or a learning disability.

Coun John Hanson will act as deputy mayor, with daughter Charlotte performing the role of mayor's consort.

Speaking on her appointment, Coun Pattison said: “I am honoured to serve as Mayor of Lancaster. “I’m deeply committed to our community and will carry out this role with the same dedication and compassion I’ve shown throughout my years of service.

“Supporting St John’s Hospice is particularly close to my heart and I look forward to raising awareness and vital funds for the incredible work they do.”