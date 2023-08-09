Lancaster's much-loved Festa Italia will be back better than ever next year - and here's how you can help

The ‘Gran Finale’ is a showcase of what Italy has to offer, from cannolis to Ferraris, superbikes to Sinatra, as well as opera, dancing, artisan goods and entertainment for everyone, including a designated ‘Bambino Zone’ for the young revellers.

And next year’s will be no different...although it will be bigger than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Cusimano, director of Totally Local Lancaster CIC, said: “Since its inception, Festa has been a huge success, to the point that we are continually being asked to extend it.

Young dancers at this year's Festa Italia. Image Coutesy of The Dance Hub, Lancaster

"We didn’t want to compromise its integrity by simply copy and pasting it into a two or three day event.

“So, after a great deal of planning, we are happy to announce that the Gran Finale will be a three day event, funding permitting.

“On Saturday May 25, there will be a concert in Market Square, with the fabulous Stevie Kay, performing Frank Sinatra’s greatest songs, as well as the superb four tenors, Voce. The details of the third act will be released soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday will again welcome the array of amazing supercars, motorcycles scooters, authentic Italian food and drink, music, dancing and entertainment.

Lancaster International Film Festival winners and guests.

Paul added: "For Bank Holiday Monday, the focus switches to something a little more local, with live music from around 11am in Market Square. There will be some more automotive delights, of another nationality, filling the city."

Fellow director Bruno Buccelli has been working with Cinemaitaliano. That collaboration resulted in this year’s inaugural ‘Lancaster International Film Festival’.

For 2024, the event is to also be expanded to three days, over March 1 to 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruno said: “This is the result of two years' careful work. Following the success of the test pilot in 2022 and this year's event, it gives us the perfect platform to add different dimensions and dates.

“In addition to screenings, insightful talks from the guests and the awards ceremony, there will be two photography exhibitions, showing the works of ‘Red Carpet Photographer’ Aldolfo Franzo, whose portrait catalogue includes the likes of Robert De Niro, Dame Judi Dench, George Clooney, Kevin Costner, Julianne Moore, Matt Damon and many more, as well as music and sports stars.

“Adolfo will also be running one of a number of workshops. Others confirmed will be run by Lisa O’Hare (actress) and Stefano Amadio (film director). The event will close with a gala dinner and the awards ceremony itself, at the Ashton Hall."

Victoria Muir concluded: “We are very proud of what the three of us are achieving, given we have no income, all monies have to be raised, and we do everything on a purely voluntary basis. The total cost of these two events are going to be in excess of £75,000 for which we are reaching out for help from the public."