Lancaster's homeless centre sees drop in numbers during pandemic - but expects figures to rise again soon

Lancaster Homeless Centre in Edward Street.

We reported last year how Lancaster District Homeless Action Service bosses expected a rise in the number of people needing help following the pandemic and the end of furlough.

And they said in the charity's recent annual report that while services worked well in keeping many vulnerable people supported and off the streets during the Covid pandemic, the importance of the service was highlighted and it is expected that numbers will begin to rise once again.

However, working towards a new system incorporating many different vital agencies means the centre is looking to a positive future in its ability to help those in need.

Phil Moore, centre manager.

Mark Whiteman, chair of the trustees, said the government's 'Everyone In' funding scheme during Covid to ensure everyone had a roof over their heads had helped cut homelessness, but it also emphasised a need for support for many vulnerable people.

"It is a vast understatement to say that the last 18 months has been a challenge for LDHAS, just as much as it has been for the whole community," Mr Whiteman said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected our service users in many ways, some good and some bad, but it has affected them all nonetheless.

"We have seen what can be done by statutory provision with the 'Everyone In' initiative as this hugely reduced the number of street homeless in one act.

"However, this also emphasised just how important the work of our service is to help those people sustain a tenancy or pick them up when they fall out of the system."

During the 2019/20 financial year, 143 homeless and vulnerable people used the LDHAS services (92 male and 51 female). As a result, 38 clients were supported into accommodation - amounting to 51 interventions as some were assisted on more than one occasion.

There were also 102 ‘drop-ins’ who called into LDHAS for advice and support and are not on the caseload.

However, the 2020/21 financial year was quite a different story. The government's 'Everyone In' scheme led to a drop in footfall and 89 (74 male and 15 female) homeless and vulnerably housed people using the services, with 15 people supported into accommodation, totalling 20 occasions.

The ‘drop-in’ figure for the year was 94.

"It is anticipated that the number of homeless and vulnerably housed people will continue to rise due to the economic climate and increases in the number of people with mental illness, drug and alcohol issues, and relationship breakdowns – all significant contributory factors which can result in homelessness," centre manager Phil Moore said.

"It is not surprising, therefore, that our records show that there is an increasing need for emotional support by our client group and from those dropping in.

"Our experience has been that the ‘Everyone In’ initiative worked better for some clients than others; those with more complex needs struggled while those who had fewer support needs fared much better. It was the former cohort which was the first to re-present at Edward Street."

Despite the strictures imposed by the pandemic, LDHAS continued to function throughout the first and subsequent lockdown, albeit in a limited capacity for the first three months following the onset of the pandemic when they operated a ‘food and shower’ service for just three days per week - but by July 2020, they were fully functioning again, though limiting the number of people in the building at any one time.

"A sad fact of Covid is that 12 people who had been on our books at one time or another have died during the pandemic - none from Covid but predominantly from drug-related issues," Mr Moore added.

Mr Whiteman added praise for the work of everyone involved with the service during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has shown the very best of the service," he said. "The staff and the volunteers have been agile and willing to change to accommodate the changing circumstances and needs of the service users and this has resulted in a better and more successful model for the centre to use going forward."

The development of the service as a ‘Homeless Hub’ providing ‘hot office’ accommodation for incoming agencies such as drug and alcohol services, floating support providers, accommodation providers, medical professionals, Citizens' Advice, etc, has resulted in a more comprehensive provision for street homeless people and far fewer missed appointments by clients who can now access a range of services under one roof.

And successful funding bids mean the charity is in a good position to look for a new permament home.

"There is optimism for the future but dulled by the realisation that there are challenging times ahead with the economic hardships that we will all be negotiating," Mr Whiteman added.