Lancaster is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve focussed on finding the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in and around Lancaster with 5 out of 5 stars from at least 10 reviews on Google.

There are 13 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 10 or more reviews – and a further 13 also with a five-star rating from less than 10 reviews. And they deserve a special mention.

They are: Thomas James Hair on Thurnham Street, The Bridge Salon & Barbers on Owen Road, Robert Gordon James on King Street, Kathy Hairdressers/Sun Street Accessories on Sun Street, Shelley Rose Hairdressing on China Street, Janice Hair Stylist on Gordon Terrace, M Z Hair on Market Street, Danielle Wallis Hairstylist on Wharfedale, Galgate, Head Room on Hornby Road, Caton, Rebecca Paige Beauty on Slip Inn Lane, Dolly Birds of Lancaster on Bowerham Road, Josephine’s Nails on Penny Street and Sarah Smith Aesthetics & Beauty on Church Street.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more hairdressers and salons all with great ratings of 4.5 or above, so there are plenty of experts in Lancaster if your favourite isn’t mentioned.

Below are the 13 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 10 Google reviews or more.

In no particular order, they are ...

1 . 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Lancaster These are 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Lancaster Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Heaton Hair Heaton Hair on Chapel Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 72 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cosmos Hair Chain Cosmos Hair Chain on Church Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 50 Google reviews Photo: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe Photo Sales

4 . Alchemy Hair Alchemy Hair at Lancaster Leisure Park has a 5 out of 5 rating from 55 Google reviews Photo: AH Photo Sales